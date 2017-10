Some 1,000 Romanian workers submit CVs to return home, at job fair held in Spain

Ştire online publicată Luni, 14 Aprilie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Approximately 1,000 Romanians of the 1,300 who took part in the job fair held by the Romanian government in Spain applied for jobs in the country, however the exact number of those to return to the country will be known in a few days, after centralizing data, a release reads. The information campaign on pension rights, health insurance and ways to draw European funds to start business in Romania was the most successful, according to Cabinet secretary within the Labor Ministry, Akos Derzsi. “The fact Romanians were interested to find out about starting business means they trust the business environment in Romania and want to use the know-how acquired there to build something here,” Derzsi said. The most wanted jobs were in constructions and services. Salary demands fluctuated between 500 and 1,500 euros. Some 8,000 jobs were offered and seven construction companies offered some 3,000 jobs. Derzsi explained it was a proper moment to present job offers in constructions as this area is facing difficulties in the Spain and many might lose their jobs. Romania joined the EU on January 1, 2007 and since then thousands of workers left the country to work in Spain, Italy or Germany which opened the labor market. The country is facing a labor force deficit especially in constructions. More than 70 percent of the small and medium-sized companies (SME) in Romania face a workforce shortfall; the average is 17 people per company and the gap is wider for skilled personnel and specialists in various fields, employers said in early March. More than 200 Romanians of the thousand, maybe millions, who work in Italy attended in late February a similar job fair organized by the Romanian authorities in Rome. NewsIn