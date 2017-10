Small lands near Bucharest demanded by people planning to invest or build a house

Ştire online publicată Joi, 28 Februarie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Most of the lands sold fast around Bucharest unfold over 500-2,000 square meters and are requested by people to construct houses, according to EuroMetropola's real estate consultant, Cornel Farcuta. About 40 percent of the people also interested in this type of lands buy them as investments. Lands located in Northern Bucharest are demanded the most, according to Farcuta. Prices stand around 50-200 euros per square meter in this region. There are many requests for Bucharest's Southern area, too, where prices fluctuate around 20-200 euros per square meter. Lately, people began to be more interested in the Eastern area and pay from 50 to 400 euros per square meter in this region. Lands' prices change according to their position, infrastructure and other utilities. Bucharest has seen a boom in constructions in the past few years, especially after foreign investors realized the profit potential of the business and started acquiring land. Consequently prices have been constantly growing. The Nothern part of the city got overcrowded with residential complexes and office buildings. NewsIn