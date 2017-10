Salaries' advance exceeds work productivity in Romania last year, statistics show

Ştire online publicată Miercuri, 12 Martie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

The growth rate of labor productivity for the entire economy was below the growth rhythm seen in wages last year, according to data issued by the country’s statistics body, INS. Work productivity witnessed a 17.7 percent hike in 2007 and salaries rose 22.6 percent. From 2002 to 2006, work productivity advanced at a swifter pace than wages, according to INS. The growth rate of labor productivity for the whole economy outpaced the increase of salaries in the whole period 2002-2007. INS began to calculate starting this year work productivity per person for the entire economy, not only regarding the industrial sector like it had done until now. NewsIn