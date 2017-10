Romanians bought more cars, mobile phones and home appliances in 2007

Ştire online publicată Miercuri, 22 Octombrie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Each 1,000 inhabitants contracted 31.5 percent more mobile phone subscriptions and purchased 7.4 percent more cars in 2007 compared to the previous year, show data published by the National Statistics Institute (INS). The number of mobile phone subscriptions increased from 807.8 in 2006 to 1,062.5 in 2007 for 1,000 Romanians and from 236 to 309.8 for 100 households (a 31.3 percent hike), according to information supplied by mobile phone operators to the INS. People also bought more gas stoves, refrigerators, freezers, TV sets, vacuum cleaners, electric wash machines and auto appliances. The number of cars for 1,000 people increased by 7.4 percent, from 120.9 in 2006 to 129.8 in 2007 and by 7.1 percent for 100 households, from 35.3 to 37.8. NewsIn