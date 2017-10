Romanian stocks slump at rising bell on 3.6m lei liquidity, U.S. stocks dive

Ştire online publicată Luni, 14 Aprilie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) started today in the red with financial companies suffering the steepest corrections while liquidity doubled to 3.588 million lei in the first half hour. Stocks in the U.S. closed on Friday with significant drops. The Dow Jones (DJIA) index and the S&P 500 index slumped 2.04 percent each to 12,325.42, respectively 1,332.83. Nasdaq slumped 2.61 percent to 2,290.24. The BET index of BSE, measuring the ten top companies on the market and the BET-C composite index assessing all listed shares minus investment funds lowered 1.18 percent each to 6,897.6 respectively 4,868.17. The BET-FI index of the five financial companies SIFs slumped 2.05 percent to 51,320.3 and the ROTX index for trading blue-chips in Vienna fell 1.55 percent to 15,424.9. Shares of SIF Muntenia (SIF4) were the most liquid today and fell 2.52 percent on deals of 1.02 million lei, followed by SIF Oltenia (SIF5) which cheapened 1.42 percent to 2.78 lei on trades of 645,170 lei. SIF Moldova (SIF2) lost 2.55 percent to 2.29 lei on 600,300 lei liquidity. Fifth lender by assets, Banca Transilvania (TLV) idled at 0.715 lei on 241,931 lei liquidity. Second lender by assets BRD SocGen (BRD) lowered 1.95 percent to 20.10 lei. SIF Transilvania (SIF3) slid 2.04 percent to 1.44 lei. SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1) dipped 1.94 percent to 2.53 lei. Gas operator Transgaz Medias (TGN) dropped 1.37 percent to 216 lei. Erste Bank (EBS), listed on the international tier of the BSE, cheapened 3.07 percent to 145.20 lei. Drug maker Biofarm (BIO) slumped 3.08 percent to 0.315 lei. The first futures contracts worth 65,200 lei were inked in the second hour of transactions. SIF Oltenia derivatives (SIF0508IUN) for June drew 26 contracts worth 36,500 lei, at 2.80 lei per share. SIF Moldova derivatives (SIF208IUN) for June drew 25 contracts worth 28,750 lei, at 2.30 lei per share. Starting today, futures contracts will be traded on the BSE for Erste Bank (EBS), Petrom (SNP), Transelectrica (TEL), Transgaz (TGN), Banca Transilvania (TLV), SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1), SIF Moldova (SIF2), SIF Transilvania (SIF3), SIF Muntenia (SIF4), SIF Oltenia (SIF5) and for the leu/euro and leu/U.S. dollar exchange rate. By releasing future contracts, BSE becomes rival with the Sibiu Monetary Financial and Commodities Exchange (BMFMS) where investors play on several types of contracts. NewsIn