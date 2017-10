Romanian stocks rise slightly at starting bell on low liquidity

Stocks listed at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) increased slightly at opening today led by power companies on reduced liquidity of 1.79 million lei. Bourses in the U.S. closed with drops on July 11. The Dow Jones (DJIA) composite index slipped 1.14 percent to 11,100 and the S&P 500 index of the best 500 companies on the market dipped 1.11 percent to 1,239. Nasdaq lost 0.83 percent 2,239. The BET index of the ten best on BSE added 0.75 percent to 6,121.97 and the BET-C composite index measuring all listed shares minus investment funds increased 0.87 percent to 4,476.71. The BET-FI index of the five financial companies known as SIFs grew 0.59 percent to 40,436.26 and the ROTX index for trading blue-chips in Vienna gained 0.68 percent to 13,991.14. The BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid companies on the market nudged up 0.79 percent to 662.40 and the BET-NG index of the 10 power companies on the market added 0.92 percent to 799.83. SIF Oltenia (SIF5) was the most liquid stock this morning generating deals of 543,040 lei and the price idled at 2.45 lei. SIF Muntenia (SIF4) climbed 1.63 percent to 1.25 lei. SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1) increased 0.56 percent to 1.80 lei and SIF Transilvania (SIF3) advanced 0.94 percent to 1.07 lei on deals of 187,956 lei. SIF Moldova (SIF2) stayed at 1.81 lei. Fifth lender by assets Banca Transilvania (TLV) climbed 0.89 percent to 0.3390 lei. NewsIn