Romanian stocks recover today in line with global stocks

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 29 Ianuarie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Stocks at the Bucharest Stock Exchange increased today more than 2 percent each while liquidity in the first thirty minutes was rather modest; stocks in Europe and Asia advanced too as investors estimate a new cut in the monetary policy of the U.S. Liquidity halved to 3.78 million lei (1 million euros) from 7.14 million lei yesterday. The BET index tracking the market’s ten top performers rose 2.46 percent to 7,732.47. The BET-C composite index measuring all listed shares minus investment funds climbed 2.27 percent to 5,373.79. The BET-FI index measuring the five SIFs increased 2.54 percent to 64,671.11. The ROTX index for trading blue chips in Vienna hiked 2.50 percent to 17,138.56. SIF Oltenia (SIF5) increased 2.22 percent to 3.69 lei, ranking first in terms of liquidity. SIF Muntenia (SIF4) climbed 3.24 percent to 1.91 lei. SIF Moldova (SIF2) hiked 2.85 percent to 2.89 lei. SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1) rose 2.15 percent to 2.85 lei and SIF Transilvania (SIF3) went up 2.67 percent to 1.92 lei. BRD SocGen, Romania’s second largest lender by assets, saw its shares climb 2.04 percent to 20 lei. Shares of drug maker Antibiotice Iasi (ATB) hiked 3.89 percent to 1.87 lei. Banca Transilvania (TLV), Romania's fifth lender by assets saw shares up 2.84 percent to 0.7250 lei. Shares of brokerage house SSIF Broker Cluj (BRK) climbed 3.86 percent to 2.15 lei. Oil refinery Rompetrol Rafinare (RRC) saw shares hike 2.33 percent to 0.880 lei. NewsIn