Romanian stocks rally stimulated by hikes on foreign markets

Ştire online publicată Miercuri, 12 Martie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romanian stocks on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) accelerated this morning on strong growth seen on foreign markets after Federal Reserve announced it pumped 200 billion U.S. dollars into credit markets. Deals on the market rose to 10.84 million lei. The BET index of the market’s ten top performers advanced 2.23 percent to 7,466.68 and the BET-C composite index measuring all listed shares minus investment funds gained 1.89 percent to 5,247.87. The BET-FI of the five investment funds known as SIFs rose the most 3.15 percent to 60,915.20 and the ROTX index for trading blue-chips in Vienna increased 2.15 percent to 16,469.36. Oil company Petrom (SNP), the largest company in Romania, soared 1.50 percent to 0.4060 lei and generated most of the deals worth 4.24 million lei. Lender Erste Bank (EBS) listed on the bourse’s international tier, gained 5.31 percent to 140.70 lei. SIF Oltenia (SIF5) rose 3.10 percent to 3.33 lei and fifth lender by assets, Banca Trasilvania (TLV), hiked 2.01 percent to 0.76 lei. SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1) advanced 2.52 percent to 2.85 lei. Second lender by assets BRD SocGen (BRD) increased 4.02 percent to 20.70 lei. SIF Moldova (SIF2) gained 2.99 percent to 2.76 lei, SIF Muntenia (SIF4) upped 2.79 percent to 1.84 lei. SIF Transilvania (SIF3) was the financial company with the highest increase among SIFs of 4.17 percent to 1.75 lei. NewsIn