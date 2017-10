Romanian stocks lose 1% at rising bell on the Bucharest Stock Exchange

Stocks listed at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) saw average fall of 1 percent this morning while deals dropped 54 percent versus yesterday to 3.5 million lei. Bourses in the U.S. saw significant drops with the Dow Jones (DJIA) composite index decreasing 1.06 percent to 12,503.82 and the S&P 500 index of the best 500 companies in the U.S. losing 1.05 percent to 1,385.67. Nasdaq closed 1.23 percent down to 2,491.53. The BET index of the ten best companies on BSE dropped 1.23 percent to 7,848.45 and the BET-C composite index measuring all listed shares minus investment funds declined 1.01 percent to 5,497.02. The BET-FI index of the five financial companies known as SIFs slipped 0.68 percent to 55,506.65 while the ROTX index for trading blue chips in Vienna fell 1.08 percent to 18,042.42. SIF Moldova (SIF2) generated most of the deals this morning of 807,300 lei and dipped 0.86 percent to 2.30 lei while SIF Oltenia (SIF5) dropped 0.33 percent to 2.98 lei. SIF Muntenia (SIF4) slid 0.57 percent to 1.75 lei on deals of 212,500 lei, SIF Transilvania (SIF3) dropped 1.17 percent to 1.69 lei and SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1) dipped 0.39 percent to 2.56 lei. Fertilizer producer Amonil (AMO) dived 3.16 percent to 0.092 lei and Socep (SOCP) shares declined 1.22 percent to 0.405 lei. Fifth lender by assets Banca Transilvania (TLV) plummeted 2.2 percent and the second bank by assets BRD Soc Gen (BRD) slipped 1.29 percent to 22.90 lei. Erste Bank (EBS) listed at the international tier of BSE and the majority owner of Romania’s largest bank by assets Banca Comerciala Romana, fell 0.45 percent to 174.50 lei. Fertilizer producer Azomures (AZO) plunged 4.35 percent to 0.66 lei on modest deals of 131,200 lei. NewsIn