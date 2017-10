Romanian stocks inch on rising and liquidity doubles to lei 16m; European stocks advance

Indexes on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) grew modestly at rising bell today and liquidity almost doubled from the previous session while investors continued to focus on fertilizer producers Amonil and Azomures; European shares hike. Liquidity in the first half hour of trading stood at 16 million lei (4.35 million euros), 90 percent more than seen in the previous session when it was 8.42 million lei. Bourses in the U.S. closed yesterday with moderate hikes. The Dow Jones (DJIA) composite index gained 0.55 percent to 12,548.35, the S&P 500 index rose 0.68 percent to 1,385.35 and the Nasdaq index climbed 1.50 percent to 2,481.24. The BET index measuring the ten best companies on the BSE rose 0.33 percent to 7,437.72 and the BET-C composite index tracking all listed shares minus investment funds inched 0.31 percent to 5,287.54. The BET-FI index of the five SIFs upped 0.14 percent to 54,873.08. The ROTX index for trading blue-chips in Vienna rose 0.61 percent to 17,314.22. Fertilizer producer Amonil (AMO) was the most liquid stock today, generating deals of 7.22 million lei and gained 0.87 percent to 0.081 lei, followed by Azomures (AZO) which tumbled 11.86 percent to 0.52 lei on deals of 2.4 million lei. Chemical producer Oltchim (OLT) ranked third in terms of liquidity and decreased 8.33 percent to 1.10 lei. On the financial companies segment, SIF Muntenia (SIF4) idled at 1.71 lei while SIF Oltenia (SIF5) lost 0.34 percent to 2.97 lei. SIF Moldova (SIF2) gained 0.44 percent to 2.28 lei and SIF Transilvania inched 0.6 percent to 1.69 lei. SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1) upped 0.4 percent to 2.50 lei. On the banking segment Erste Bank (EBS), listed on the international tier of the BSE, rose 1.82 percent to 173 lei. Second lender by assets BRD SocGen (BRD) climbed 0.44 percent to 22.70 lei. NewsIn