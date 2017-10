Romanian stocks grow slightly at rising bell, deals temper this morning

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 01 Aprilie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Stocks listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) advanced on opening on deals of 2.3 million lei (613,600 euros), 28 percent less than yesterday. Bourses in the U.S. inched on closing. The Dow Jones (DJIA) composite index rose 0.38 percent to 12,262.89 and the S&P 500 index of the 500 best companies in the U.S. gained 0.57 percent to 1,322.70. In Romania, the BET index of the ten best companies on the market, increased 0.31 percent to 6,941.24 and the BET-C composite index measuring all listed shares minus investment funds slipped 0.05 percent to 4,962.24. The BET-FI index tracking the five investment funds known as SIFs grew 0.88 percent to 53,180.11 and the ROTX of the blue-chips traded in Vienna advanced 0.31 percent to 15,703.83. Erste Bank (EBS), listed at the international tier and the main shareholder of Romania’s largest bank by assets BCR, gained 0.26 percent to 154 lei generating most of the deals on the market worth 375,700 lei. SIF Moldova (SIF2) rose 0.84 percent to 2.40 lei, SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1) gained 0.80 percent to 2.52 lei. SIF Oltenia (SIF5) climbed 1.4 percent to 2.90 lei. Second lender by assets BRD SocGen (BRD) advanced 1 percent to 20.30 lei. SIF Muntenia (SIF4) increased 0.62 percent to 1.62 lei and fifth lender by assets, Banca Transilvania (TLV) remained unchanged at 0.73 lei on deals of 179,700 lei. Brokerage company Broker Cluj (BRK) climbed 1.3 percent to 1.56 lei and SIF Transilvania (SIF3) advanced 0.67 percent to 1.51 lei. Drug maker Biofarm (BIO) rose 3.19 percent to 0.323 lei. NewsIn