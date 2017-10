Romanian stocks fall on opening affected by drop on U.S. markets

Ştire online publicată Joi, 20 Martie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romanian stocks decreased this morning in line with fall on U.S. markets where the Dow Jones composite index slipped 2.36 percent. Deals fell 6.1 percent to 6.85 million lei (1.84 million euros). The BET index of the ten top performers on the market dropped 2.58 percent to 7,106.28 and the BET-C composite index measuring all listed shares minus investment funds lost 1.88 percent to 5,033.04. The BET-FI index of the five financial companies SIFs decreased 3.05 percent to 52,953.26 and the ROTX index for trading blue-chips in Vienna tumbled 2.14 percent to 15,734.27. SIF Oltenia (SIF5) dipped 3.03 percent to 2.88 lei, generating most of the deals this morning of 2 million lei and SIF Moldova (SIF2) dived 2.82 percent to 2.41 lei. SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1) cheapened 3.14 percent to 2.47 lei, SIF Muntenia (SIF4) decreased 3.01 percent to 1.61 lei and SIF Transilvania (SIF3) slid 3.18 percent to 1.52 lei. Fifth lender by assets, Banca Transilvania (TLV), dropped 3.31 percent to 0.73 lei and the second bank by assets, BRD SocGen (BRD) lost 3 percent to 19.40 lei. Gas operator Transgaz Medias (TGN) fell 2.73 percent to 214 lei. Brokerage Broker Cluj (BRK) slumped 7.94 percent to 1.74 lei and drug maker Biofarm (BIO) dropped 4.93 percent to 0.3470 lei. NewsIn