Romanian stocks drop on the BSE at rising bell, financial companies inch, on a lower liquidity

Ştire online publicată Miercuri, 20 August 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Stocks on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) fell sharply in today's opening session, except for financial companies known as SIFs which advanced 0.19 percent, on a lower liquidity. Liquidity reduced 43 percent to 1.21 million lei (343,336 euros) today, versus 2.14 million lei in the previous session. The BET index of the ten best companies on the market fell 2.95 percent 5,732.75 and the BET-C composite index measuring all listed shares minus investment funds lost 2.46 percent to 4,204.78. The BET-FI index of the five financial companies also known as SIFs gained 0.19 percent to 32,268.96, while the ROTX index for trading blue-chips in Vienna dipped 2.97 percent to 13,462.71. The BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid companies on the market decreased 2.03 percent to 592.24 and the BET-NG index assessing the ten power companies on BSE plunged 3.40 percent to 791.09. American bourses witnessed significant drops on closing in the previous session, on fears regarding inflation. The Dow Jones (DJIA) composite index lost 1.14 percent to 11,348 and the S&P index measuring the best 500 companies on the American market slipped 0.93 percent to 1,266. Nasdaq dipped 1.35 percent to 2,384. Erste Bank (EBS), listed on the international tier of BSE, was the most liquid stock today, with deals of 302,463 lei and dropped 2.39 percent to 138,90 lei. Financial company SIF Muntenia (SIF4) climbed 0.99 percent to 1.02 lei and SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1) rose 0.65 percent to 1.56 lei. Romania's largest oil company Petrom (SNP) fell 7.02 percent to 0.45 lei, on deals of 148,550 lei. PVC producer Teraplast Bistrita (TRP) increased 2.34 percent to 0.6550 lei, while SSIF Broker Cluj (BRK) reduced 1.70 percent to 0.3470 lei. NewsIn