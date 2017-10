Romanian stocks dip at opening on investors’ low interest in the market

Romanian stocks at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) decreased slightly at rising bell as investors seem to have lost interest in the market; deals stood at only 1.10 million lei (295,697 euros). The BET index of the ten top companies on the market dropped 0.83 percent to 6,801.06 and the BET-C composite index slipped 0.39 percent to 4,854.59. The BET-FI index the five financial companies declined 0.69 percent to 52,299.65 and ROTX for trading blue-chips in Vienna lost 0.51 percent to 15,014.69. SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1) generated most of the deals on the market of 224,726 and slipped 0.41 percent to 2.45 lei. SIF Muntenia (SIF4) dropped 1.25 percent to 1.58 lei. SIF Moldova (SIF2) cheapened 0.42 percent to 2.38 lei and SIF Oltenia (SIF5) lost 0.69 percent to 2.87 lei. SIF Transilvania (SIF3) declined 0.67 percent to 1.49 lei. Brokerage company Broker Cluj (BRK) fell 2.44 percent to 1.60 lei. Fifth lender by assets, Banca Transilvania (TLV) stood at 0.7250 lei and second bank by assets, BRD SocGen (BRD) fell 0.53 percent to 18.80 lei. Erste Bank (EBS), the majority owner of Romania’s largest lender by assets, remained unchanged 136.50 lei. NewsIn