Romanian stocks add 2% at rising bell helped by financial companies

Luni, 20 Octombrie 2008

Financial companies at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) gained 2.74 percent this morning generating more than 2 percent growth on the market, on modest trading. Liquidity reduced to 664,586 lei below the level at the end of last week, of 2.69 million lei. The BET index of the ten best companies on BSE grew 2.30 percent to 3,563.95 and the BET-C composite index assessing all listed shares without financial companies climbed 2.73 percent to 2,682.21. The BET-FI index of the five financial companies added 2.74 percent to 16,800.99 and the ROTX index for trading blue chips in Vienna increased 2.44 percent to 8,094.72. The BET-XT index of 25 most liquid stocks on the bourse advanced 2.25 percent to 345.82 and the BET-NG index of the ten power companies rose 2.59 percent to 468.03. American bourses closed the last trading session with moderate drops on fears that the profits from corporations could slow down the economy, despite the relaxation on the credit market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) slipped 1.41 percent to 8,852.22 and the S&P 500 index measuring the best 500 stocks lost 0.62 percent to 940.55. Nasdaq Composite fell 0.37 percent to 1,711.29. In Bucharest, shares of financial company SIF Moldova (SIF2) were the most liquid, with total deals of 149,486 lei, and hiked 3.52 percent to 0.7350 lei. SIF Oltenia appreciated 2.48 percent to 0.8250 lei, SIF Muntenia (SIF4) gained 4.07 percent to 0.64 lei and SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1) climbed 4.23 percent to 0.74 lei. Oil company Petrom (SNP) added 3.98 percent to 0.2090 lei and second Romanian lender by assets BRD SocGen (BRD) went up 3.17 percent to 9.75 lei. Erste Bank (EBS), the majority owner of Romania's largest lender by assets, upped 3.22 percent to 83.40 lei and electricity transporter Transelectrica (TEL) gained 2.05 percent to 14.90 lei. Fertilizer producer Azomures (AZO) appreciated 3.17 percent to 0.1950 lei while private equity STK Emergent (STK) plunged 6.67 percent to 70 lei. NewsIn