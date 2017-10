Romanian president will visit Russia to ink direct contract with Gazprom to deliver cheaper gas

President Traian Basescu told B1 TV he has in sight an official visit to Russia, most probably in the fall, to tackle a direct contract with Gazprom, in a bid to solve the present high gas prices in Romania, caused by intermediaries. The Romanian president emphasized he tackled the issue with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, who said he is willing to discuss about a direct gas delivery contract between the Romanian state and Gazprom. Romania, which joined the European bloc on January 1 last year, now imports 38.31 percent of the entire quantity of gas it needs. The rest comes from the domestic production. The price of the gas produced in Romania stands at 180 U.S. dollars per thousand cubic meters. Imported gas has a price of 370 U.S. dollars per thousand cubic meters. NewsIn