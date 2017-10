Romanian President Basescu okays law to ratify the Treaty of Lisbon

Ştire online publicată Miercuri, 06 Februarie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romanian President Traian Basescu ratified today the Treaty of Lisbon also known as the Reform Treaty, a presidential release reads; the treaty was designed to reform the European Union following the fail of its Constitution and it amends the current EU and EC treaties, without replacing them. The Romanian Parliament adopted on February 4 the Treaty of Lisbon with 387 votes in favor. Romania is the fourth member state to ratify the treaty following Hungary, Slovenia and Malta. The treaty was signed on December 13, 2007 at a summit in Lisbon, Portugal. The EU member states can ratify the treaty throughout 2008. In the event the treaty is ratified by all 27 EU members, it will come into force in 2009 providing the bloc a long term president, a more powerful head of diplomacy, a more democratic decision-making system and more prerogatives for the EU members' legislative arms. NewsIn