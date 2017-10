Romanian Lottery’s EUR 12m prize was won with a ticket played in Bucharest

Ştire online publicată Luni, 28 Ianuarie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

The 12 million euros lottery prize for the first category at the 6/49 lotto draws was yesterday won with a ticket played in Bucharest, the head of the Romanian Lottery, Liliana Minca told NewsIn. This was the largest prize in the history of the Romanian Lottery. The lucky numbers were 36, 6, 47, 24, 20 and 2. The winner will cash in a total prize of 9.3 million euros, after all taxes are paid. The big prize was last won 22 weeks ago, on August 26, 2007. Its value stood at 10.45 million euros and it was the largest prize until then. NewsIn