Romanian car registrations climb 37.1% y/y in February 2008, to 21,423 units

Armata. Onoare şi Patrie!

Campania "Cuget Liber"

Problema câinilor maidanezi, la Constanţa

Constanţa şi maxi taxiurile

Pacient de România

Poliţist în România

Alerte alimentare

Accidente rutiere

Maiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversarMaiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversar

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...

Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"

Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...

Maidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câiniMaidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câini

În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...

Fantomele trecutului! Sforile afacerii maxi-taxi, la ConstanţaFantomele trecutului! Sforile afacerii maxi-taxi, la Constanţa

Microbuze umplute până la refuz, călătorii fără bilet şi subînchirierile avizelor de transport reprezintă doar câteva nereguli ale transportului de pasageri şi nu mai sunt de mult timp o noutate la Constanţa. Din contră, în mod nefericit, neregulile au ajuns să ...

Peste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de orePeste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de ore

Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...

De veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de CoastăDe veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de Coastă

Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...

Bani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilorBani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilor

Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...

GALERIE FOTO / ACCIDENT STUPIND. Tir căzut în Dunăre pentru că nu a fost ancoratGALERIE FOTO / ACCIDENT STUPIND. Tir căzut în Dunăre pentru că nu a fost ancorat

Un tir încărcat cu aproape trei tone de ulei de rapiţă a alunecat de pe un feribot, în Dunăre, la trecerea dintre Chiciu şi Ostrov, în judeţul Călăraşi.Şoferul nu se afla în camion, atunci când a avut loc incidentul, susţin reprezentanţii ISU Călăraşi. Tirul se afla pe un ...

Romanian car registrations climb 37.1% y/y in February 2008, to 21,423 units

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 14 Martie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.
The number of cars registered in Romania increased 37.1 percent year-on-year in February 2008, on rising demand, according to data released by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA). The total number of new registered cars amounted to 21,423 vehicles in February 2008. A significant increase was reported for the first two months of the year, as 50,918 cars were registered against the 37,556 units reported in the same period of 2007. Even though Romania saw the highest percentage increase within the EU, Poland is the winner when it comes to the total number of registered cars. The country reported some 28,192 newly registered cars in February, up 28 percent against February 2007. A total of 56,567 units corresponding to the January-February period was reported. A total of 1,180,842 cars were registered within the EU in February 2008, up 94,166 units against February 2007. A 3.8 percent increase was reported for the first two months of the year against January-February 2007. In Western Europe, the German market recorded the largest growth (+24.8 percent) and also the most cars registered (228,623) in absolute terms. ACEA was founded in 1991 and represents the interests of the fourteen European car, truck and bus manufacturers at EU level. NewsIn

