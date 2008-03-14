Romanian car registrations climb 37.1% y/y in February 2008, to 21,423 units

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 14 Martie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

The number of cars registered in Romania increased 37.1 percent year-on-year in February 2008, on rising demand, according to data released by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA). The total number of new registered cars amounted to 21,423 vehicles in February 2008. A significant increase was reported for the first two months of the year, as 50,918 cars were registered against the 37,556 units reported in the same period of 2007. Even though Romania saw the highest percentage increase within the EU, Poland is the winner when it comes to the total number of registered cars. The country reported some 28,192 newly registered cars in February, up 28 percent against February 2007. A total of 56,567 units corresponding to the January-February period was reported. A total of 1,180,842 cars were registered within the EU in February 2008, up 94,166 units against February 2007. A 3.8 percent increase was reported for the first two months of the year against January-February 2007. In Western Europe, the German market recorded the largest growth (+24.8 percent) and also the most cars registered (228,623) in absolute terms. ACEA was founded in 1991 and represents the interests of the fourteen European car, truck and bus manufacturers at EU level. NewsIn