Romanian authorities will carefully watch how air companies respect passengers’ rights

Ştire online publicată Miercuri, 06 Februarie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

The rightful authorities will monitor very carefully how air operators comply with European Union regulations concerning the rights of passengers, Transportations Minister Ludovic Orban said. The official noted authorities will pay attention especially to how air companies will treat passengers when flights are delayed or cancelled. Orban’s move comes after several air companies received fines for different violations of the passengers’ rights. The National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC) in late January gave fines totaling 288,100 lei (77,000 euros) to 10 air transport companies as several flights taking place in early January were either canceled or had delays. Dan Vlaicu, the head of ANPC, said the institution verified some 16 air transport companies which reported delays concerning the flights managed in Romania. The delays took place between January 3 and 5, due to the harsh winter weather. ANPC said 10 air transport companies violated the passenger’s rights, included in the European Commission law concerning the passenger’s rights to assistance and compensation when refusing to embark or the canceling or prolonged delays in flights. The companies which were fined are: Blue Air, Wizz Air, Air France, Alitalia, British Airways, Malev, Carpatair, Tarom, My Air and Lufthansa. NewsIn