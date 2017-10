Romanian authorities organize 10,000-job fair in Bucharest, target university graduates

Authorities in Romania are to open job fair in Bucharest starting April 18, addressing mostly university graduates, in a bid to fight unemployment, Labor Force Occupancy Agency announced. About 10,000 jobs will be offered at the fair, 70 percent addressing people with university diploma. Most of the jobs are in constructions, insurance, food industry, retail and metal industry. There are some 500 jobs for engineers in different fields, 122 for economists and 91 for insurance inspectors, offers addressing university graduates mostly, authorities said. Most of the jobs for people without higher education are in the textile industry (1,560) and textile products (1,100), retail (660) and constructions (580). About 780 employers responded to the Labor Force Agency, offering one third of the jobs in the capital. The fair will open at 9 a.m. inside the sports hall of the Technical College Petru Maior. There were almost 380,000 unemployed in Romania at the end of February, 4,210 less than in January, statistics showed. NewsIn