Romanian authorities inject EUR 10m for selective waste collecting program in Bucharest

Ştire online publicată Luni, 14 Aprilie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

The sector 6 Bucharest City Hall along with salubrity company Urban and EcoRom Ambalaje will spend 10 million euros to run a program to collect garbage in a selective manner, a release reads. The selective collecting of garbage in sector 6 started in 2005 as pilot-project. In 2007 the authorities placed platforms to collect the trash. This week will start the actual program. There will be 110 collecting units allover the sector. “We believe other salubrity companies will start such programs in other sectors too. In 2007 only 15 percent of garbage was collected selectively while this year we target 60 percent,” mayor of sector 6, Cristian Poteras said. Romania joined the European Union at the beginning of last year with the promise, among others, to carry out more waste management projects in the country and focus on recycling programs. “It is challenging to run this program in Bucharest because here it is the most difficult compared to the rest of the country. We are still not satisfied with the manner in which trash is collected,” GM of the Urban company, Teodor Florescu said. A study carried out by IMAS in October last year revealed that most Romanians deem it is worthless to put effort in selectively collecting waste products just to have a clean environment and request to be recompensed for doing so. NewsIn