Romania will turn into the No. 1 carmaker in central, SE Europe, prime minister says

Romania will see the largest car production in Southeast Europe once Renault reaches its annual target of one million units and through the investments Ford is to make, Prime Minister Calin Popescu Tariceanu said, attending the opening of a new Renault design center. The head of Renault’s industrial design unit, Patrick Le Quement, said the company’s design center in Bucharest will focus on both Dacia models and projects for Renault’s cars produced abroad. Renault today presented an improved version of the Logan Pick-Up, a very popular model in Romania, according to Le Quement. Dacia is Romania’s largest carmaker and is owned by France's Renault. Dacia sold 102,062 units on the Romanian market last year, while Renault sold 32,387 units. Ford paid 57 million euros for the 72.4 percent stake in Romania’s Automobile Craiova. The U.S. carmaker pledged to pump in its Romanian activities approximately1 billion euros per year, in the next four years. Also, the number of employees should reach 7,000 people and production should top 300,000 units per year. NewsIn