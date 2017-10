Romania to witness a 7% economic growth in Q1, finance minister mulls

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 06 Mai 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Forecasts show Romania registered a 7 percent economic growth in the first quarter of the year and the 6.5 percent GDP increase targeted for this year should be kept, Economy and Finance Minister Varujan Vosganian said. In the first quarter, Romania’s public budget recorded a deficit of 0.94 percent of the GDP as revenues amounted to 14.96 billion lei and expenditures topped 19.10 billion lei. The government aims at a 2.7 percent of the GDP budget deficit. Last year’s budget deficit stood at 2.4 percent of the GDP. The European Commission revised upwards Romania’s economic growth to 6.2 percent this year and gauged brake next year to 5.1 percent, on measures to limit domestic demand, according to the spring prognosis released by the body. EC revised estimates on Romania’s economy from 5.9 percent to 6.2 percent versus estimates in November last year. Romania is the only European country on which the EC improved estimates. Last year the country’s GDP rose 6 percent. However, the body estimates a brake next year to 5.1 percent from a previous prognosis of 5.8 percent. NewsIn