Romania to benefit of a new nuclear plant in 2020, project starts this year, official says

Ştire online publicată Joi, 31 Ianuarie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania will have a new nuclear plant in 2020 and the study concerning its location will start this year, an official with the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) said. An estimate of the investments needed for the future nuclear plant cannot be made at the moment, according to the general manager of the Energy Policies General Department within MEF, Alexandru Sandulescu. The official explained such an estimate is difficult as other equipments might be used if compared with the ones acquired for Romania’s 3rd and 4th nuclear plants. These are still in the project phase. Prime Minister Calin Popescu Tariceanu requested in October 2007 for MEF to find a location for the construction of a new nuclear plant. The official emphasized Romania must develop its nuclear energy industry so it may benefit of cheap energy sources, on the long run. Some studies made in 1980 speak of constructing the future nuclear plant in the Fagaras mountain area (central Romania) or the Siret River (eastern Romania). Specialists in the nuclear field say such locations are highly stable regarding earthquakes. NewsIn