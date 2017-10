Romania’s trade deficit widens 11.3% in the first semester to EUR 10.8bn

Romania’s trade gap widened 11.3 percent in the first six months this year over the similar period last year despite accelerating exports over imports for the seventh consecutive month, the country’s Statistics Institute (INS) announced. Imports grew 15.3 percent in the first semester to 27.54 billion lei, while exports increased 18.1 percent to 16.76 billion euros which led to a 10.793 billion euros gap. Last year in the similar period the deficit stood at 9.7 billion euros. In June exports exceeded 3 billion euros reaching 3.04 billion euros, 21.2 percent hike over the sixth month of 2007. Imports stood at 5.032 billion euros, 17.1 percent more than in June last year, INS showed. Versus May exports added 2.1 percent and imports 6 percent. Exports to countries outside the European Union grew the most, 30 percent to 5.085 billion euros and those to EU members increased 13.6 percent to 11.67 billion euros. Imports from outside the EU advanced 24.4 percent to 8.42 billion euros and imports from the EU gained 11.7 percent to 19.13 billion euros. Cars and transportation equipment accounted for more than a third of the first semester exports (34.3 percent) and imports (36.8 percent) and other manufactured products accounted for 40 percent of exports and 30.9 percent of imports. NewsIn