Romania’s telecom services to hit EUR 4.5bn until 2011, research company says

Ştire online publicată Luni, 21 Aprilie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Telecom services in Romania will reach 4.5 billion euros until 2011, with the mobile communication services accounting for 80.1 percent and the rest being held by landline services, Chief Research Officer IDC EMEA, Martin Hingley said. The telecom industry should amount to 3.7 billion euros in 2008, according to IDC. The Romanian IT market is divided into four segments: telecom, hardware, software and IT services. The fixed systems area should hold 61.7 percent of the hardware industry, the auxiliary items – 22.7 percent and the storage area – 4.4 percent. This industry should amount to 1 billion euros in 2008 and 1.5 billion euros until 2011. The software industry is estimated at 161 million euros for 2008, with 54 percent being held by computer applications. The IT services industry is formed of implementing services (56 percent), support (22.5 percent), operations (4.3 percent) and training (4.1 percent). IDC says this area should amount to 291 million euros this year and is estimated at 500 million euros in 2011. Hingley emphasized it is hard to upgrade the IT&C industry in Romania as this type of services are still immature and they need time to develop. IDC believes Romania’s IT services industry grew 20 percent year-on-year in 2007. The country’s IT services industry had a value of 176.5 million euros in 2006. This stands for an 18.4 percent increase against 2005. IDC conducts more than 25 annual studies, analysis and databases regarding Romania’s IT market. NewsIn