Romania’s Proprietatea Fund wants evaluator for the last 12 stakes in its portfolio

Ştire online publicată Miercuri, 30 Ianuarie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Proprietatea Fund, created to pay damages to those whose properties were illegally seized by the communist regime, is searching for a consultancy firm which will evaluate the last 12 stakes in its portfolio, a release by the fund reads. Earlier this month, some 50 share packages the fund owns were assigned for evaluation to Darian Rom-Suisse company. Another 26 were assigned to PricewaterhouseCoopers Romania. Proprietatea Fund owns shares in a total of 88 companies. Most of them are active in the energy industry. The release explains the fund’s assets must be evaluated using international accounting standards. The assignment of the evaluators is the first step towards listing the fund on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. Another move within the fund refers to the appointment of Daniela Lulache as general manager. Lulache was part of the fund’s management board since this was established, in 2005. NewsIn