Romania’s population keeps reducing despite birth rate growth, statistics show

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 15 Iulie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania’s population continued to drop in May too, despite increase of birth rate with 777 new born, the country’s statistics body INS announced. Only 17,597 babies were born in May this year, 321 less over the same month last year, causing slight drop of birth rate, year-on-year, INS showed. The death rate also reduced from the previous year. About 20,740 people died in May, 251 less than in May last year. The death rate among babies rose to 13.3 babies at 1,000 individuals, a slight increase from 13.1 babies last year in the fifth month. The number of marriages last year stood at 13,354 in May, 8,537 more than in April. Divorces added 369 in May versus April to 3,519. NewsIn