Romania’s national currency grows to 3.66 versus the euro after investors marked profits

Ştire online publicată Joi, 01 Mai 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania’s currency, the leu, advanced to 3.66 versus the single European currency today after investors offset the earlier loss of the currency, marking their profits, dealers said. The leu opened at 3.68 this morning and fell sharply to 3.6980 versus the euro. It started to regain the lost ground climbing to 3.6640 at 16:25 Romania’s hour. Foreign players on the market took advantage of the low volumes of trading to mark profits which calmed the market in the second part of the day, Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR) dealer Narcis Noaghea told NewsIn. On the international markets the U.S. dollar grew to 1.5518 versus the euro from 1.5612 and at 16:25 Bucharest hour, the euro traded at 1.5562. Overnight interests for interbank deposits remained at high levels of 10.3-11.8 percent above the central bank’s monetary policy rate of 9.5 percent. NewsIn