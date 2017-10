Romania’s medium, long-term external debt hikes 16.6% in the first half to EUR 44.8bn

Ştire online publicată Joi, 14 August 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania’s medium and long-term external debt advanced 16.6 percent in the first half of the year to 44.79 billion euros, after the direct public debt and the public non-guaranteed one increased, the central bank announced today. The debt stood at 38.42 billion euros at the end of 2007, according to the revised data from the central bank, below the 38.44 billion euros recently estimated. The public non-guaranteed external debt reached 28.45 billion euros on June 30, up 14 percent versus last year. The direct public debt which reduced last year, added 4.1 percent from January to June this year, from 8.18 billion euros to 8.52 billion euros. The public guaranteed debt lowered by 194 million euros in June over the end of last year to 1.88 billion euros. As many as 1.806 billion euros resulted from the public sector and only 74 million euros for the private sector. The service of the external debt totaled 4.3 billion euros in the first six months, out of which two thirds being for the public non-guaranteed debt. Long-term deposits of non-residents in Romania hiked 85 percent in the first half, reaching 5.94 billion euros. NewsIn