Romania’s Liberals propose senator Radu Stroe to take over defense portfolio

Ştire online publicată Luni, 11 Februarie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania’s ruling Liberal Party (PNL) proposed Senator Radu Stroe to take the helm of the Defense Ministry; Teodor Melescanu, which headed the body, will be in charge of the justice portfolio, according to Liberal sources. The proposal must be approved by the chief of state. Melescanu is currently in charge of both ministries, after the president refused to endorse Liberal Senator Norica Nicolai to the vacant seat, unhappy with her reputation and misconduct in public. The Liberals want Melescanu to fully take over the justice portfolio. The seat was left vacant at the end of last year, when the justice minister Tudor Chiuariu resigned after corruption allegations. The justice reform is under continuous monitoring in Brussels, officials showing discontent with recent progress, according to the last report released last week. Romania, which joined the European bloc on January 1, 2007, pledged to stamp out high-level corruption and reform the judiciary. NewsIn