Romania’s leu started the week at 3.66 per euro within a calm market

Ştire online publicată Luni, 25 Februarie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania’s national currency this morning was sold for a little over 3.66 per euro within a market dominated by the calm leading the similar markets in the region, dealers say. Deals on the monetary exchange fluctuated between 3.6630-3.6660 lei per euro. The national currency stood at 3.6679 against the euro at 11.25 a.m. The U.S. dollar was traded for 1.4795-1.4838 U.S. dollars per euro on the international markets and at 11.25 a.m. Romania's hour, the euro stood at 1.4821 U.S. dollars. The interbank interest rates for overnight deposits stood at 10 percent per year, exceeding the monetary policy rate of 9 percent, on lower liquidity on the market. NewsIn