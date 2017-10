Romania’s leu slowly sinks to 3.64 versus the euro within a steady monetary market

Ştire online publicată Luni, 18 Februarie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania’s national currency dipped easily in today’s exchange rate opening session to 3.6435-3.6445 per euro within a rather calm market, dealers said. Europe’s single currency strengthened against the leu as it fluctuated from 3.6400-3.6450 lei to 3.6435-3.6445 lei. The markets in the region had a similar evolution as no significant movements took place, Banca Transilvania dealer Florin Bota told NewsIn. On the international markets, the U.S. dollar oscillated from 1.4631 to 1.4693 against the euro and at 11:05 a.m. Romania’s hour the U.S. dollar stood at 1,4637 versus the euro. Interbank interests for overnight deposits stood at 9 percent per year within a market posting a comfortable liquidity level, according to dealers. NewsIn