Romania’s leu slips to 4.25 versus the euro in the morning

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 10 Februarie 2009. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

The Romanian currency lost ground to 4.25 over the single European currency this morning following the evolution of emergent currencies in the region. The leu started the day at 4.2330 against the euro and then fell to 4.280. At 10:20, banks were buying the euro for 4.2512 and selling it for 4.2582. In the region the Hungarian forint fell from 287 to 290 against the euro, the Czech koruna dropped from 27.733 to 27.911 while the Polish zloty grew from 4.4683 to 4.43 over the euro. On the international markets the American dollar strengthened from 1.30 to 1.28 against the euro. At 10:20, Romanian time, the euro stood at 1.2933 dollars. Interbank interests for overnight deposits stayed at 14-16 percent per year, slightly above the interest of the Lombard rate of 14 percent.