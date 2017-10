Romania’s leu slips to 3.6750 versus the euro on record high price of the oil

Ştire online publicată Joi, 22 Mai 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania’s national currency, the leu, fell this morning to 3.6750 against the single European currency affected by the record high of the international oil price and concern over economic recession in the U.S. The oil barrel saw record price of 135 U.S. dollars at the electronic bourses in Asia on fears over offer and drop of American reserves. The leu decreased from 3.6496 to 3.6750 versus the euro in the first two hours this morning on risk fears coupled with the international news on the oil price, Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR) dealer Narcis Noaghea told NewsIn. The leu seems more sensitive to negative signals than other currencies in the region, he added. On the international markets, the U.S. dollar decreased to 1.5755 versus the euro and at 11:30, Romania’s hour, the dollar traded at 1.5745. Interbank interests for overnight deposits climbed over the monetary policy rate to 11.50-12 percent in the penultimate day to create the minimum mandatory reserves for this month. NewsIn