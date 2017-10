Romania’s leu oscillates around 3.60 versus the euro this morning

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 18 Aprilie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania’s national currency, the leu, fluctuated around the 3.60 threshold versus the euro without exceeding it, dealer said. The leu started to fall slightly to 3.6125 against the single European currency and then gained ground to 3.60 and at 11:30 Bucharest hour, banks bought the euro for 3.6045 and sold it for 3.6142. The leu dropped a bit on opening but, helped by investors’ growing appetite for risk, it began to increase to the 3.60 threshold, Ciprian Mihai, the chief of treasury of lender Volksbank, told NewsIn. On the international markets, the U.S. dollar depreciated slightly versus the euro from 1.5885 to 1.5957. At 11:30 Romania’s hour, the euro was traded at 1.5933 U.S. dollars. Interbank interests for overnight deposits stood close to the monetary policy rate of 9.50 percent per year established by the central bank. NewsIn