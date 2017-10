Romania’s leu loses ground to 3.5450 versus the euro on regional drift caused by the dollar’s rise

Miercuri, 03 Septembrie 2008

Romania’s national currency, the leu, fell this morning to 3.5450 in line with evolution of currencies in the region generated by the American dollar’s hike. The leu started at 3.53 versus the euro and then began to fall. At 10:45 this morning banks were buying the euro for 3.5440 and selling it for 3.5470. The leu’s fall below that of the other emergent currencies offsets the past days’ evolution when currencies in the region depreciated more than the leu, dealer with the largest bank by assets in Romania, Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), Narcis Noaghea said. On the international markets the American dollar continued to gain ground against the euro rising close to 1.44 versus the euro. At 10:45, Romania’s hour, the euro traded at 1.4417 dollars. Interbank interests for overnight deposits reached 13-13.50 percent above the 10.25 percent annual key interest rate on liquidity shortage. NewsIn