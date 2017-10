Romania’s leu idles at 3.5450 versus the euro on market dominated by apathy

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 22 Iulie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania’s national currency the leu remained at 3.5450 versus the single European currency towards the end of the day after small fluctuations, on a market taken over by apathy, dealers said. The leu advanced today from 3.55 versus the euro to 3.54 and then fell a bit, but recovered shortly after. At 17:15 banks were buying the euro for 3.5445 lei and were selling it for 3.5505 lei. The leu grew at opening and then the market was pretty still lacking any significant news, analyst with Credit Europe Bank, Georgiana Constantinescu told NewsIn. The reference exchange rate posted today by the central lender indicated a 0.3 percent increase of the leu versus the euro to 3.5474 and a 0.37 percent hike versus the American dollar to 2.2335. On the international markets the dollar fell from 1.5829 versus the euro to 1.5908 and the recovered. At 17:20, Romania’s hour, the euro traded at 1.5846 dollars. Interbank interests for overnight deposits fell to 8.5-9 percent per year below the monetary policy rate of 10 percent on the relatively high level of liquidity on the market. The central lender collected today 2.1 billion lei from 13 lenders in one-week deposits at a 10 percent yearly interest rate and at the same time released on the market the money collected last week from 16 banks, 4.13 billion lei. NewsIn