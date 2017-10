Romania’s leu grows to 3.65 versus the euro on high demand

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 27 Iunie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania’s national currency, the leu, rose slightly this morning to 3.65 versus the single European currency following high demand for lei and after the central bank’s decision to raise the key interest rate to 10 percent per year. At 11:20 banks bought the euro for 3.6540 and sold it for 3.6570 lei. The leu’s advance slowed down when it reached 3.65 versus the euro, Banca Comerciala Romana dealer Narcis Noaghea said, adding investors in the region still fear risks, which limited the leu’s advance. On the international markets, the U.S. dollar stayed at 1.57 versus the euro and at 11:25, Romania’s hour, the euro traded at 1.5741 U.S. dollars. Interests for overnight deposits were of 10.20-10.70 percent per year, over the level of the monetary policy rate of 10 percent. NewsIn