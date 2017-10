Romania’s leu grows slightly to 3.69/euro pending central bank’s decision over monetary policy rate

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 01 Februarie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania’s national currency increased to 3.69 against Europe’s single currency after closing at 3.7210 yesterday, in the light of the central bank’s decision over the monetary policy rate on February 4. At 11:20 the leu was traded for 3,6980 – 3,7040, recovering from a brief fall yesterday when Fitch decided to lower Romania’s credit rating outlook from “stable” to “negative”. On the international markets the U.S. dollar fluctuated between 1.4847 and 1.4892 versus the euro. The interbank interests for overnight deposits stayed at 9 percent, exceeding the yearly monetary policy rate set by the central bank at 8.5 percent and which is estimated to hike at 9 percent next week. NewsIn