Romania’s leu fluctuates against the euro and stays close to the 3.62 level

Ştire online publicată Miercuri, 16 Aprilie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

The leu rose against the euro in today’s exchange rate opening session after which it lost the gained ground and returned to a 3.62 level, the same line being followed by the Polish zloty, the Turkish lira and the Hungarian forint, dealers say. “The exchange rate is fluctuating within the same margins seen yesterday yet it is rather stable against the previous weeks,” the head of the Volksbank Romania treasury unit, Ciprian Mihai told NewsIn. The leu started the day at 3.6225 against the euro. It then appreciated to 3.6140 yet, after 10:00 a.m. it was not able to keep its gains. At 11:10 a.m., banks bought the euro with 3.6195 lei and sold it for 3.6215 lei. The U.S. dollar plummeted on the international markets, from 1.5760 versus the euro, to 1.5853. At 11:10 a.m. Romania’s hour, the euro was rated at 1.536 U.S. dollars. Interbank interests for overnight deposits stayed at 8.75-9 percent per year, following the high liquidity level within the interbank market. This could prod the central bank to move towards sterilizing the excess of lei. NewsIn