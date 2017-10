Romania’s leu falls to 3.60 versus the euro on regional trend

Romania’s national currency, the leu, dropped this morning to 3.5970 versus the single European currency in line with currencies in the region which also slipped. At 11:00 banks were buying the euro with 3.5955 lei and were selling it for 3.6000. The leu is likely to keep falling on the negative feeling over the high risk foreign currency placements, Credit Europe Bank analyst Georgiana Constantinescu told NewsIn. The other currencies from emergent countries also fell, yet the leu was more volatile the past days, she added. On the international markets the U.S. dollar dropped constantly from 1.5883 to 1.5978 versus the euro and at 11:00, Romania’s hour, the euro traded at 1.5972 dollars. The market is pending the speech of the American central lender’s president Ben Bernanke who will present a report on the economy. Analysts wait for data on inflation, the central key rate, financial stability, stock markets and oil price, Constantinescu added. Interbank interests for overnight deposits remained around the 10 percent yearly key interest rate on balancing the need for liquidity on the market. NewsIn