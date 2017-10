Romania’s leu falls to 3.60 against the euro after the dollar climbed to new peak

Joi, 11 Septembrie 2008

Romania’s national currency, the leu, depreciated this morning to 3.60 versus the single European currency in the background of the American dollar’s advance to a new peak of the past year. The leu started at 3.5950 and then began to fall to 3.6060 versus the euro. At 10:50, banks were buying the euro for 3.6046 and selling it for 3.6095. The leu keeps dropping over the 3.60 threshold in line with emergent currencies, according to the head of treasury with Volksbank Romania, Ciprian Mihai. The descendant trend is slightly related to the dollar’s evolution, he added. In the region the Polish zloty lost ground from 3.3860 to 3.4160 against the euro and the Hungarian forint decreased from 239.80 to 240.69. On the international markets the American dollar continued to gain ground against the euro, below the 1.40 threshold, to a new record high of the year of 1.3923 against the euro. At 10:45, Romania’s hour, the euro traded at 1.3942 dollars. Interbank interests for overnight deposits stood at 14 percent per year, over the monetary policy rate of 10.25 percent per year. NewsIn