Romania’s leu falls to 3.5940 versus the euro on investors’ cashing profit

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 08 Iulie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania’s national currency the leu dropped from 3.5755 to 3.5940 versus the euro this morning after investors cashed profits following the currency’s growth in the past days. At 11:00 banks bought the euro with 3.5880 and sold it for 3.5920 lei. The leu drooped in the first hour and then seemed to recover, dealer with Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR) Narcis Noaghea told NewsIn. On the international markets the U.S. dollar grew from 1.5735 to 1.5676 versus the euro and at 11 a.m. Romania’s hour the euro traded at 1.5730 U.S. dollar. Interbank interests for overnight deposits stood close to the monetary policy rate of 10 percent per year on balancing the need for liquidity on the market. NewsIn