Romania’s leu falls to 3.56 vs. the euro, within a market monitoring the liquidity level

Ştire online publicată Miercuri, 23 Aprilie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

The leu fell to 3.56 against the euro in the first part of the exchange rate session, within a market pending the evolution of liquidity as today is the last day for creating minimum mandatory reserves and paying taxes. The leu opened the exchange rate session close to 3.55 against the euro and stood close to this level until 11:00 a.m., when the national currency started losing ground to 3.56 lei against the euro. The leu then came back to 3.55 versus the euro and at 11:40 a.m. banks bought the euro with 3.5555 lei and sold it for 3.5595 lei. “The market is calm for the moment and expects the evolution of the liquidity in the following days,” Banca Transilvania chief dealer Ioan Birle told NewsIn. On the international markets, the U.S. dollar fluctuated between 1.5940 and 1.5999 against the euro. At 11:40 Romania’s hour, the euro was rated at 1.5967 U.S. dollars. Interests for overnight deposits lowered under the 9.5 percent yearly monetary policy interest. NewsIn