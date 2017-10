Romania’s leu falls to 3.56 versus the euro on excessive liquidity on the market

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 22 Iulie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania’s national currency the leu lost ground to 3.56 versus the single European currency because of the excessive liquidity on the monetary market, dealers said. The leu fell this morning from 3.54 to 3.56 against the euro. At 11:05 banks were buying the euro for 3.5595 lei and were selling it for 3.5665 lei. The euro gained ground against the leu this morning, a move most likely caused by the liquidity surplus on the market, chief dealer with Banca Transilvania, Ioan Birle, told NewsIn. On the international markets the U.S. dollar waved around 1.5908 and 1.5942 against the euro and at 11:00, Romania’s hour, the euro was trading at 1.5925 dollars. Interbank interests for overnight deposits continued to drop to 7-8 percent, below the monetary policy rate of 10 percent. NewsIn