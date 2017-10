Romania’s leu drops to 3.80 versus the euro after the Hungarian forint fell

Romania’s national currency the leu saw a steep fall this morning to 3.8250 against the single European currency after the Hungarian forint lost 4 percent. The leu opened at 3.76 against the euro and lost ground to 3.8250 and then recovered slightly. At 11:00 banks were buying the euro with 3.7955 and selling it for 3.8015. The forint fell under the pressure of fear over countries with wide deficits, such as Hungary, dealer with Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), Narcis Noaghea said. “I don’t think the central lender stepped in on the market to support the leu,” he added, saying the Polish zloty also fell. The forint sloped from 252.5 to 262.5 against the euro and after 10:35 recovered a bit to 260. The zloty fell from 3.4725 to 3.5235 and then gained some ground to 3.517 versus the euro. On the international markets the American dollar dropped from 1.355 to 1.36 over the euro and at 11:00, Romanian time, the euro was trading at 1.3592 dollars. Interbank interests for overnight deposits were at 12-13 percent per year, above the key interest rate of 10.25 percent. NewsIn