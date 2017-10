Romania’s leu continues to grow to 3.63 against the euro, helped by the Hungarian forint

Ştire online publicată Miercuri, 27 Februarie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania’s national currency, the leu, advanced to 3.63 versus the euro, stimulated by the hike of Hungarian forint and the growing interest of foreign investors in the region, dealers said. The leu started at 3.6180 versus the single European currency and then fluctuated to 3.63. The euro stood at 3.6315 at 11:15, Romania’s hour. Investors became interested again in emergent countries, Banca Comerciala Carpatica dealer Florin Constantinescu said. On international markets, the U.S. dollar was traded at 1.5080 at 11:15, Romania’s hour. Interbank interests for overnight deposits exceeded the 9 percent monetary policy interest set by the central bank. NewsIn