Romania’s leu continues to gain ground against the euro to 3.67 despite drops in the region

Ştire online publicată Joi, 06 Martie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania’s national currency, the leu, advanced against the single European currency this morning to 3.67, despite falls of regional currencies such as the Turkish lira and Polish zloty. The leu lost ground at 10:20 a.m. this morning and then regained it and at 11:10, Romania’s hour it stood at 3.6840 – 3.6890 versus the euro. The leu’s advance these days is nothing but the last spark of speculation, following good news on the better-than-expected growth of the Romanian economy last year, chief dealer of Emporiki Bank Romania Liviu Arnautu told NewsIn. He added foreign investors foresee pressure from inflation and strong reaction from the central bank which is estimated to hike 1 percentage point its key interest rate this month. Interbank interests for overnight deposits remained relatively high at 9.25 – 9.50 percent, over the central bank’s yearly key policy rate of 9 percent. NewsIn